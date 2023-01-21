City of College Station lauches update to Wellborn Community Plan

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station planning & development officials are looking into growth and development opportunities in the Wellborn community.

The city will be updating its Wellborn Community Plan which will now be referred to as the Wellborn District Plan.

Project Manager Naomi Sing says the city is open to hearing what residents think they need.

“We really just want to hear what the residents want for their community and kind of open up the conversation to what the future could look like for them,” said Sing.

According to the city of College Station the Wellborn District Plan aims to create a cohesive district that reflects the residents’ vision for the community, recognizes the unique character of Wellborn, and supports the overall vision of College Station.

Residents like Mike McCleary are encouraging neighbors to make sure they attend these area-wide meetings so they can see what might affect them.

“The community needs to come out and listen to all of these proposals on what’s going to be changed. They’re going to affect everybody and everybody needs to be able to put some input into it.”

College Station plans to hold an area-wide meeting open to the public on Jan 24 at Wellborn Middle School.

