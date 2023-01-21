Free Music Friday: Kerosene Pipedreams

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Nash Daniels, band member of Kerosene Pipedreams, joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on January 20.

The band describes itself as a mix of punk and bluegrass.

Kerosene Pipedreams currently has several songs on Spotify and is looking to release more music soon.

“I’m looking to release some singles here in the spring, maybe around March or April,” Daniels said.

The band also has some upcoming shows.

January 20, Kerosene Pipedreams is playing at Smitty K’s in College Station from 7-9 p.m.

Terry Easterwood will be playing the lead guitar with Daniels.

Daniels performed a song for Free Music Friday. Listen to Kerosene Pipedream perform Hollywood Florida in the player below.

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.