Free Music Friday: Kerosene Pipedreams

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Nash Daniels, band member of Kerosene Pipedreams, joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on January 20.

The band describes itself as a mix of punk and bluegrass.

Kerosene Pipedreams currently has several songs on Spotify and is looking to release more music soon.

“I’m looking to release some singles here in the spring, maybe around March or April,” Daniels said.

The band also has some upcoming shows.

January 20, Kerosene Pipedreams is playing at Smitty K’s in College Station from 7-9 p.m.

Terry Easterwood will be playing the lead guitar with Daniels.

Daniels performed a song for Free Music Friday. Listen to Kerosene Pipedream perform Hollywood Florida in the player below.

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The menu has a little something for everyone with healthy to fun, savory options.
New Bryan café provides one-of-a-kind culinary experience
The agency says police are searching for 6-year-old Jennifer Burns and 9-year-old Jessica Burns.
Amber Alert issued after abduction of 2 girls in Texas
Bryan native and NAACP Image Award Nominee George Lee Jr.
Bryan native nominated for NAACP Image Award for outstanding Social Media Personality
The Brazos Valley Shri Omkarnath Temple
Brazos County Hindu temple broken into, donation box stolen
Residents in College Station say they have seen an increase in the number of people standing...
City leaders discuss solicitations at busy intersections in College Station

Latest News

Free Music Friday: Kerosene Pipedreams performance
Free Music Friday: Kerosene Pipedreams performance
Free Music Friday: Kerosene Pipedreams interview
Free Music Friday: Kerosene Pipedreams interview
Free Music Friday: D & the Situation performance
Free Music Friday: D & the Situation
Free Music Friday: D & the Situation performance
Free Music Friday: D & the Situation performance