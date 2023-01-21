Man accused of vandalizing George Bush Library & Museum indicted by grand jury

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M student accused of arson and criminal trespassing at the George Bush Presidential Library complex was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury Friday.

Kobe Mcadoo, 20, of College Station, was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication, burglary of a building with the intent to commit arson and burglary of vehicles.

Mcadoo was released from jail on October 9 on bonds totaling $41,000.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by KBTX, Mcadoo was seen kicking in windows at the conference center and the building also had a large, metal block thrown through a window.

Officers also found at the scene a lighter, alcohol wipes, hand sanitizer, and Mcadoo’s cell phone.

Police said when they arrived Mcadoo was found without his shoes and bleeding on his face, hands, and feet.

Mcadoo, who resides on the campus of Texas A&M University, was taken to a hospital and later taken to the county jail.

Texas A&M Police said the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office is also investigating the incident and additional charges were possible.

According to his social media pages, Mcadoo is from Winnsboro, Texas, and studies Animal Sciences at the university.

