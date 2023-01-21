No. 10 Texas A&M Claims Victory Over LSU

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down the LSU Tigers on Senior Day, 171-129, Saturday inside the Rec Center Natatorium.

To kick off the final home dual meet of the season, the 200 medley relay team of Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov earned second as they put up a 1:28.13.

Trey Dickey highlighted the distance events as he claimed the top spot in the 1,000 (9:15.39) and 500 (4:31.08). Following in the 500, all within half of a second, were William Coakley (4:31.15) and Batuhan Filiz (4:31.53)

In the freestyle events, Baylor Nelson won the 200 (1:37.64) and placed second in the 100 (44.62). Bratanov notched second in the 50 as he swam to a 20.44.

The Aggies grabbed two top-three finishes in the 100 back as Gogulski recorded a 48.71 with Foote coming in shortly behind at 49.15.

Anze Fers Erzen tacked on three first-place finishes, including the 200 fly (1:48.92), 200 back (1:46.41) and 200 IM (1:48.64). Also adding points right behind him in the 200 IM was Maximiliano Vega (1:50.81) and Bratanov (1:51.14).

Puente led the way in the breaststroke events as he earned second in the 100 with a time of 54.79 and won the 200, clocking in at 1:58.86.

To cap off the meet, the Maroon & White finished second in the 400 free relay with Foote, Nelson, Collin Fuchs and Carter Nelson clocking in at 2:57.80.

Victor Povzner earned a pair of first-place scores on the springboards, scoring 385.95 on the 1-meter and 421.65 on the 3-meter. Additional top-three scores came from Rhett Hensley (343.58) and Takuto Endo (318.53) on the 1-meter, while Kyle Sanchez earned a third-place score of 334.88 on the 3-meter.

Up Next

The Maroon & White travel to Dallas to face off against SMU on Friday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m.

Post Meet Quotes

Head Coach Jay Holmes on the overall meet …

We have had a few dual meets this year that have been ugly in places, but it was a fun meet, it was challenging for our team. Both teams, you could tell, were not primed for this. But SEC [Championships] are what both of these teams are getting ready for. We are doing everything we can, at this point in the season, to get to SECs primed and rested.

Finishing 1-2-3 in the 1,000 and the 500 free is not something that happens for us very often. That was a big deal. The meet got pretty tight in the middle of it, we were neck-and-neck with LSU. LSU won the 100 back and 100 breast and all of a sudden, after the 50 free, they were winning at the first break. The second half of the meet I figured we would pull away, but LSU made it interesting in places, which was their job to do here. We were able to pull away and get the win.

On diving being a difference-maker today …

The big difference in the meet, after they won both relays and that can be hard to come back from, was winning both diving boards. Victor [Povzner] probably dove the best he has all year. He is starting to come around at the right time. Victor winning 1-meter and 3-meter, I thought, was pretty awesome. It’s great seeing him dive like that.

