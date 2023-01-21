Pippi Longstocking reads to Brazos Valley kids at Storybook Storytime

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Caldwell, Texas (KBTX) - A beloved character had fun with some Brazos Valley kids.

Pippi Longstocking came to Caldwell on Tuesday. She was at the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library for their monthly Storybook Storytime. At the library, she read some of her book and played games with the kids.

Storybook Storytime is held on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m. Each event will have a different iconic character reading from their book. Kids have the chance to talk to the characters and get their autographs.

