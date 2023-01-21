Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Veterinarians save Schnauzer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The last thing anyone wants to deal with during the holidays is a medical emergency, but when Max, a 7-year-old Schnauzer, began to have difficulty urinating on Thanksgiving day, his family began an almost week-long journey to get him the care he needed.

Max’s family soon found out that he had about 80 small bladder stones. The only option to save his life was surgery, but it can be an expensive procedure.

However, a new community outreach program at the Texas A&M Small Animal Teaching Hospital was available to help the family afford Max’s lifesaving procedure.

The veterinary team says Max is feeling much better.

