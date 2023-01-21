Wayfair announces layoffs in money-saving effort

By Alex Egan
Jan. 20, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Online retailer Wayfair announced Friday it’s reducing its workforce by 1,750 employees, including 1,200 corporate staff.

The Boston, Massachusetts-based company opened a service center in Bryan in 2016. The company promised to bring 450 permanent jobs to the area. Now the parking lot at the location off University Drive sits mostly vacant.

A recent check on the company’s website doesn’t show Bryan as a place to work in the state of Texas.

CEO and Co-Founder Nirah Shah in a release announcing the layoffs said that it will help the company save around $750 million.

“In hindsight, similar to our technology peers, we scaled our spending too quickly over the last few years. The good news for Wayfair is that we have operated in a highly productive and efficient way for the vast majority of our 20-year history, and we are now simply returning to that.”

It’s unclear what will become of the building in Bryan or how many people locally are being affected.

