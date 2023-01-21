Women’s Hoops Preps for Home Contest Versus Georgia

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to host the Georgia Lady Bulldogs at 2 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Sunday. Fans are encouraged to wear white to the game.

Home Sweet Home

The Aggies (5-12, 0-7 SEC) have held their opponents to 60 points-or-less nine times this season while playing at home, only allowing opponents to score 54.7 points per game in Aggieland.

The Aggie Defense

The Maroon & White have forced every foe this season below their yearly scoring output, holding Alabama 12.5 points below its season scoring average in the latest outing. Additionally, A&M is No. 30 in the nation in 3-point field goal defense, only allowing opponents to shoot 26.7% from behind the arc.

The Matchup

Aggie head coach Joni Taylor led Georgia for seven seasons as its head coach prior to her arrival at Texas A&M, winning 140 games and claiming the 2020-21 SEC Coach of the Year honor. Both UGA (13-7, 2-4 SEC) and A&M are excellent on the defensive side of the ball, giving up 58.0 and 58.8 points per game this season, respectively.

Aggie Basketball Fan Zone

12th Man Rewards

Series

Texas A&M and Georgia will be meeting for the 15th time with A&M leading the series with a 9-5 record. The Maroon & White are 4-1 against the Lady Bulldogs in Aggieland.

How to Keep up & Parking

Sunday's game will be broadcast on SECN with live stats here. Fans can also listen to the action on 97.3 FM with Steve Miller and Katy Lee on the call.

Follow the Aggies

