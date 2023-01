HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - Allen Academy sophomore Julia Gay qualified for state after competing at the TAPPS Region III Swim Meet at the University of Houston.

Gay won the 200 individual medley in 2:12.26. She finished 4th overall in the 100 freestyle in 55.28.

The TAPPS state swim meet will be in San Antonio on February 6th.

🏊‍♀️ TAPPS Regional Swim Meet Recap 🏊‍♀️



