Caner survivor uses benefit to help spread awareness

By Conner Beene
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After going through nine weeks of chemotherapy, Billy McKamie is cancer free.

McKamie was diagnosed with a form of throat cancer and was able to make a recovery.

Saturday afternoon his family and friends held a benefit to celebrate his journey at Wheel’s in Bryan.

McKamie says he was shocked to see how many people came out to support him.

“It makes my heart full. I’m very blessed,” says McKamie.

The benefit also had live music, an auction and a raffle.

McKamie’s family hopes that anyone that feels something is wrong will go to the doctor as soon as they can.

“Billy had a sore throat for an extended period of time. Finally, his throat and his hearing got so bad he went to the ER, and thank God he did.”

Proceeds from McKamie’s benefit went towards his medical expenses. Donations can still be made on Venmo @debi-mckamie

