Chilifest announces 2023 concert lineup

Chilifest is a two-day music festival in Snook, Texas.
By Conner Beene and Alex Egan
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Chilifest has announced its concert lineup for the 2023 event.

Chilifest will take place Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1, 2023 in Snook.

The announcement came Saturday night at Shiner Park in College Station.

This year’s performer’s include headliners Jamey Johnson and Whiskey Myers.

Johnson will headline Friday with supporting acts Muscadine Bloodline, Giovanannie & The Hired Guns, Carson Jeffery, and Tyler Halverson.

Whiskey Myers will headline Saturday’s performance with supporting acts Kolton Moore & The Clever Few, Jacob Stelly, and The Weathered Souls.

To learn more about Chilifest click here.

