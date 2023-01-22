Duke looking to hire A&M linebackers coach Santucci as defensive coordinator

DURHAM, North Carolina (KBTX) - Multiple reports have come out that Duke is targeting Texas A&M linebackers coach Tyler Santucci as its next defensive coordinator.

Santucci would be joining former A&M defensive coordinator and current Blue Devils head coach, Mike Elko. Duke recently parted ways with defensive coordinator Robb Smith.

Santucci worked closely with Coach Elko in 2017, serving as a defensive analyst for a top-15 Notre Dame team that went 10-3. Santucci spent the 2018 season as a defensive analyst at Texas A&M as he joined head coach Jimbo Fisher and former defensive coordinator Mike Elko for their first season in Aggieland. He then went to Wake Forest for a season before returning to Aggieland in 2020 as a linebackers coach. He was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2022 after Elko left to be the head coach at Duke.

Statement from head coach Mike Elko on DC Robb Smith not returning next season pic.twitter.com/VZOnR75WQf — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) January 21, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.