Duke looking to hire A&M linebackers coach Santucci as defensive coordinator

Tyler Santucci coaches A&M's linebackers on the sideline during a game against Florida.
Tyler Santucci coaches A&M's linebackers on the sideline during a game against Florida.(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DURHAM, North Carolina (KBTX) - Multiple reports have come out that Duke is targeting Texas A&M linebackers coach Tyler Santucci as its next defensive coordinator.

Santucci would be joining former A&M defensive coordinator and current Blue Devils head coach, Mike Elko. Duke recently parted ways with defensive coordinator Robb Smith.

Santucci worked closely with Coach Elko in 2017, serving as a defensive analyst for a top-15 Notre Dame team that went 10-3. Santucci spent the 2018 season as a defensive analyst at Texas A&M as he joined head coach Jimbo Fisher and former defensive coordinator Mike Elko for their first season in Aggieland. He then went to Wake Forest for a season before returning to Aggieland in 2020 as a linebackers coach. He was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2022 after Elko left to be the head coach at Duke.

