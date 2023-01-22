Navasota police investigating shots fired in residential area

By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Police Department is investigating shots being fired in a residential area Saturday night.

Officers were notified of the shots around 10 p.m. on the south end of the city and found evidence of a shooting on Radcliff Street.

A search warrant for a home was obtained as well as a consensual search of a vehicle in the area.

During the searches, police seized three firearms and narcotics.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navasota Police Criminal Investigations Division at 936-825-6410 or leave an anonymous tip with Grimes County Crime stoppers at 936-873-2000.

