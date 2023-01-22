Pickup truck rolls on Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck driver survived a rollover crash early Sunday morning in Northeast Brazos County.

It happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Dilly Shaw Tap Road near Palermo Road.

The pickup truck rolled into a creek off the roadway, according to first responders.

No other vehicles were involved.

DPS troopers are investigating.

