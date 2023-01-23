A&M Consolidated High School presents Mamma Mia! The Play

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A plotting bride and her confused mother sing their heart out in the upcoming play at A&M Consolidated High School.

The classical musical Mamma Mia! will have you laughing, crying, and singing along the entire night.

Both Ashtyn Vollentine and Georgia Sledge share they’re excited to be in this year’s play. They say if you have never seen Mamma Mia! this is the time to do so.

“It’s a fun musical. It’s a lot similar to the movie,” shared Sledge.

Vollentine says the production took a lot of time, but it’s worth it.

“We have rehearsal every night. You have crew working on stuff, tech working on the lights. The ensemble is working on dances, then you have the lead, which is us, we are goin over certain scenes. Everyone is doing something,” explains Vollentine.

Sledge says besides performing she is looking forward to others enjoying the show.

“Going with friends and family and being able to create new memories while having a fun time. I feel like that’s what all fine arts is, being able to create memories,” said Sledge.

Mamma Mia! will run from January 26-27, starting at 7 PM and January 28, starting at 2 PM and another show at 7 PM at the AMCHS Auditorium in College Station.

Tickets for adults are $15 and for students $10. Purchase tickets here.

