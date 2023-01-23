A&M Consolidated High School presents Mamma Mia! The Play

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A plotting bride and her confused mother sing their heart out in the upcoming play at A&M Consolidated High School.

The classical musical Mamma Mia! will have you laughing, crying, and singing along the entire night.

Both Ashtyn Vollentine and Georgia Sledge share they’re excited to be in this year’s play. They say if you have never seen Mamma Mia! this is the time to do so.

“It’s a fun musical. It’s a lot similar to the movie,” shared Sledge.

Vollentine says the production took a lot of time, but it’s worth it.

“We have rehearsal every night. You have crew working on stuff, tech working on the lights. The ensemble is working on dances, then you have the lead, which is us, we are goin over certain scenes. Everyone is doing something,” explains Vollentine.

Sledge says besides performing she is looking forward to others enjoying the show.

“Going with friends and family and being able to create new memories while having a fun time. I feel like that’s what all fine arts is, being able to create memories,” said Sledge.

Mamma Mia! will run from January 26-27, starting at 7 PM and January 28, starting at 2 PM and another show at 7 PM at the AMCHS Auditorium in College Station.

Tickets for adults are $15 and for students $10. Purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chilifest is a two-day music festival in Snook, Texas.
Chilifest announces 2023 concert lineup
Officers found boxes of Newport cigarettes, cans of snuff, balloons presumed to contain...
TDCJ discovers large stash of contraband
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to a plane crash in Harris County.
Texas DPS responding to plane crash along Harris County highway
A high-impact winter storm is expected to sweep across Texas Tuesday
Impactful winter storm set to bring heavy rain, wind to the Brazos Valley
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

Latest News

Witt's End having massive sale, up to 60% off!
Witt’s End having massive sale, up to 60% off!
Liven up your breakfast with a Street Corn Scrambler from Another Broken Egg
Liven up your breakfast with a Street Corn Scrambler from Another Broken Egg
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - mama mia the play
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - mama mia the play
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - abe
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - abe