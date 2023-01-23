Brenham police investigate remains of human fetus found in park

(KBTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -An investigation is underway after the Brenham Police Department said they discovered the body of what appeared to be a small human fetus.

Brenham Police Officers were dispatched to Hohlt Park on Sunday to meet with potential witnesses who called about suspicious circumstances.

Police say officers met with witnesses who reported seeing several people walking to the parking lot after emerging from the woods. A witness told police that the behavior of the people prompted them to call law enforcement.

Brenham officers searched the area and found a shallow grave with the body of a small human fetus.

Brenham Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were called to the scene and evidence was collected and processed.

Washington County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Dane Houston was summoned to the scene. The fetus has been sent to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiners’ office for an autopsy.

Additional witnesses are being interviewed as the investigation continues.

