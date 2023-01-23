Bryan fire crews responding to possible structure fire on S. College Ave.
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fire crews are headed to the scene of a possible structure fire in the 1200 block of South College Avenue.
Details are limited but the call came in a little after 7:30 a.m. Monday.
Traffic in the area may be affected as crews continue their work.
We have a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as information is confirmed.
