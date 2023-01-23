Elon Musk testifies in 2nd day of Tesla tweet trial

In this courtroom sketch, Elon Musk, left, with shareholder attorney Nicholas Porritt, appears...
In this courtroom sketch, Elon Musk, left, with shareholder attorney Nicholas Porritt, appears in federal court in San Francisco, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Musk took the witness stand to defend a 2018 tweet claiming he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators. It also led to a class-action lawsuit alleging he misled investors, pulling him into court Friday. (Vicki Behringer via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk returned to federal court Monday in San Francisco to testify in a class action lawsuit filed by Tesla investors alleging he misled them with a tweet.

The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators, claimed he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening.

The trial hinges on the question of whether a pair of tweets that Musk posted on Aug. 7, 2018, damaged Tesla shareholders during a 10-day period leading up to a Musk admission that the buyout he had envisioned wasn’t going to happen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserve.d.

Most Read

Chilifest is a two-day music festival in Snook, Texas.
Chilifest announces 2023 concert lineup
Officers found boxes of Newport cigarettes, cans of snuff, balloons presumed to contain...
TDCJ discovers large stash of contraband
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to a plane crash in Harris County.
Texas DPS responding to plane crash along Harris County highway
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
It happened around 4:00 a.m. in the 4000 block of Dilly Shaw Tap Road near Palermo Road.
Pickup truck rolls on Dilly Shaw Tap Road in Brazos County

Latest News

He was required to report to the FBI contacts with foreign officials, but prosecutors allege...
US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family to see body camera footage of violent arrest in Memphis
FILE: The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu...
FDA wants a simpler COVID-19 vaccine process
Spotify reported in its latest annual report that it had about 6,600 employees, which implies...
Spotify latest tech company to cut jobs, axes 6% of workforce