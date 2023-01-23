Focus at Four: Unbound BCS fighting human trafficking in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. It’s a time for people, communities, and organizations to join in efforts to raise awareness and help combat all forms of human trafficking.

Each year, more than 313,000 people are victims of human trafficking in Texas, according to a study by the Institute on Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault (IDVSA) at The University of Texas at Austin School of Social Work.

Amanda Buenger, the executive director of Unbound BCS, joined First News at Four to discuss how the organization is working to fight human trafficking through prevention and awareness.

“Unbound BCS is the only 24/7 crisis referral line for all human trafficking survivors across the entire Brazos Valley which incorporates all 7 counties,” said Buenger. “We see both labor and sex trafficking victims in our program. Since we started doing our 24/7 crisis response, we’ve worked with close to 100 clients in our program.”

The organization also offers training virtually and in person to help raise awareness. These resources are provided free of charge, but Unbound BCS will accept a donation to support their continued work here.

You can learn more about the mission of Unbound BCS here or contact their 24/7 Survivor Advocacy Referral Line at 979-985-2430.

