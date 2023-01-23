Food, dancing, and a good cause at the Grimes County Go Texan weekend

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -Get ready for a weekend full of food, dancing, games, and activities at the Grimes County Expo Center for Grimes County Go Texan.

The weekend will kick off with a sponsor dinner on Friday followed by a raffle and auction.

Tickets can be obtained from any of the Go Texan Committee Members.

Saturday has Bloody Mary Judging, Pinto Bean Judging, and Chili Judging before heading over to the dance floor for the teen dance.

There will also be a cornhole contest and concessions.

Gate admission is $10 or free for children 5-years-old and under.

The fun continues on Sunday with a cookoff and awards.

While the weekend is filled with fun and games, it helps benefit our youth in Grimes County and Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Grimes County Go Texan 2023 (Grimes County Go Texan)

