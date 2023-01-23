‘I am mad’: 3rd grader wants more security after Va. school shooting

Parents of a 6-year-old who allegedly shot his teacher released a statement. (CNN/WTVR/WTKR/TAURUS USA/NEWPORT NEWS PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (CNN) - A third grader who attends the Virginia elementary school where a first grade teacher was shot says he feels like his school is not protecting him.

Kautier Brown, 10, is a third grade student at Richneck Elementary in Newport News. He said he was dropping off sick notes at the office when he saw police cars outside the school Jan. 6.

First grade teacher Abby Zwerner had been shot, allegedly by her 6-year-old student.

Weeks later, students and parents are set to return to the school Wednesday for an open house. Counselors will be on hand to provide help to anyone in need.

But Kautier says he won’t return to class until security is improved. He says he did not make this decision out of fear.

“It was because I am mad – mad that we can’t go to the park, mad we can’t go shopping, mad that we can’t go to the amusement park, mad that we can’t go to school, mad because this is the third school shooting, mad because my mom complained about the buzzer being broke at my school, and nobody did anything about it until now,” he said.

Kautier hopes the school will put in security guards, metal detectors and cameras. He also wants students to carry only clear bookbags.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chilifest is a two-day music festival in Snook, Texas.
Chilifest announces 2023 concert lineup
Officers found boxes of Newport cigarettes, cans of snuff, balloons presumed to contain...
TDCJ discovers large stash of contraband
Hilton in College Station.
College Station Hilton undergoes multi-million dollar makeover
The Texas A&M student was found covered in blood near the Bush Library and Museum early...
Man accused of vandalizing George Bush Library & Museum indicted by grand jury
Madison County Sheriff's Office stopped the car Friday on IH-45 and discovered eight suspected...
Car carrying suspected illegal immigrants stopped on IH-45 in Madison County

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)
TYLER SANTUCCI
TYLER SANTUCCI
Joni Taylor vs Georgia
AGGIES VS GEORGIA WBB
JULIA GAY TAPPS SWIM
JULIA GAY TAPPS SWIM