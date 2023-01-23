Impactful winter storm set to bring heavy rain, wind to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A high-impact winter storm will make a mess of Texas Tuesday. For the Brazos Valley, plan on a hefty chill, windy/gusty conditions, heavy rain, and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. While winter weather is not expected locally, several inches of snow are expected to fall from the Panhandle to Oklahoma, the Red River, and across parts of North and West Texas.

Tuesday is going to be a whole mess for the Brazos Valley (& across Texas)

• Northern Texas #txwx: Snow or rain switching to snow through the day pic.twitter.com/sMXOrVs2FN — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) January 22, 2023

MOST IMPORTANT THINGS TO KNOW: THE SHORT OF THE LONG

There is a 100% chance for rain in the Brazos Valley Tuesday. This does not mean that it will rain all day long, but all 16 counties in the forecast area are expected to see some sort of rain during this event

The overall severe weather threat is low or near-non-existent. This does not mean that the rain and/or storms that move through the Brazos Valley will not be impactful.

Light, scattered rain is possible as early as sunrise Tuesday. The main round of active weather is expected between late morning and mid-afternoon. Fast, heavy, wind-blown rain is expected that could leave behind several inches in a short amount of time. Localized street or low-lying flooding is possible, particularly across the southern and eastern sides of the area where rain totals are expected to be highest.

1″ to 2″ of rain should be the general outcome for this event. Higher 2.5″ - 3″ totals are possible across the southern and eastern reaches of the area. Closer to Houston, storms may interact with deeper moisture to allow localized 4″+ to fall. This is something that will be monitored particularly for Austin, Waller, Montgomery, and San Jacinto Counties.

Wind gusts associated with and without rain are expected to be strong. A sustained wind of 15-25mph may occasionally peak as high as 30-40mph. As the expected line of heavy rain moves through, a few gusts upwards of 45mph are not ruled out. The National Weather Service has already mentioned that a WIND ADVISORY will likely be issued for the area.

Plan on a chill! Temperatures will already be on the cooler side, only reaching the low 50s by midday. Once the heaviest rain and associated cold front pass, a small drop-off to the 40s is expected by end of the day. Factor in the breezy/gusty wind and it will feel more like the upper 30s/low 40s by 4-5pm.

Drive to work and school: Scattered rain and a bit wet. Drive home from work and school (for most): dry and brisk. As the Brazos Valley falls on the underbelly of this weather maker by late afternoon, dry air will shut down rain chances from west to east in time for the evening drive.

Forecast for Bryan-College Station Tuesday (KBTX)

The track of this storm system is exceptionally important for what type of weather falls and when across Texas. As of the weekend data, there is high confidence in the track keeping wintry weather well north of the Brazos Valley. As new data continues to come in, updates to the forecast can be found at KBTX.com, in your KBTX PinPoint Weather app, and on-air throughout the day.

Rainfall forecast for the Brazos Valley Tuesday (KBTX)

