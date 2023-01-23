Liven up your breakfast with a Street Corn Scrambler from Another Broken Egg

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Head down to Another Broken Egg to try options from the seasonal menu before it’s gone.

Co-owner Tap Bentz says once every quarter, they change out their menu and replace it with something new.

Bentz says, right now, they have the Street Corn Scrambler on the menu. It comes with Scrambled eggs filled with chorizo, red onions, tomatoes, and roasted corn. Topped with crispy tortilla strips, cotija, green chile crema, and cilantro, and served with grits or fresh country potatoes.

“It’s delicious, it’s kind of a craze right now,” said Bentz.

Bentz says at Another Broken Egg, it’s not just about sweet flavors. He shares they usually have protein in their egg dishes, and work with an Orlando-based chef to come up with menu items. Then, Bentz says, menu item ideas go through a testing process to see which is best.

“If it sells well enough, they will put it on our menu,” said Bentz.

The co-owner says he believes the street corn hash will stay on the menu for a while due to its popularity. He says come try it while it lasts.

You can visit Another Broken Egg any day of the week from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

