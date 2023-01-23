Local market to promote black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local nonprofit organization has announced plans for a market in February to help showcase black-owned businesses across the region.

The REACH Project is hosting an event called 4 The Culture on Saturday, February 4th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at 1700 Research Parkway on Texas A&M’s campus.

The goal is to promote newly launched businesses and to share their products and services with the entire community.

There will be vendors selling everything from clothes and accessories to body butter and desserts, along with live performance activities for children, food vendors, and more.

In February 2022, The REACH project joined the 1 MBB partnership with Operation HOPE and the McFerrin Center, with a goal of launching one million black-owned businesses by the year 2030. Last year’s event helped launch 35 black-owned LLCs, four 501(c)3s, and one 501(c)4 right here in the Brazos Valley.

Click here to go to the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.