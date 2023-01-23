Major detour planned for southbound SH 6 in Bryan Wednesday night

By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation is planning a significant detour for drivers Wednesday night into Thursday morning on Highway 6 in Bryan.

Beginning at 7 p.m., the southbound lanes of Highway 6 will close between Harvey Mitchell Parkway and the exit for Texas Avenue.

Drivers will be detoured south on Harvey Mitchell Parkway to eastbound Highway 21 and then back to Highway 6.

The work should be complete by 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The closures are to allow workers to remove the overhead signs on the highway.

OTHER CLOSURES TO NOTE:

The entrance ramp from Harvey Mitchell Parkway to southbound Highway 6 will also be closed during this time.

The inside lane of northbound Highway 6 in this area will also be closed.

