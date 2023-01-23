Treat of the Day: College Station A Team powerlifters qualify for state meet

Treat of the Day: College Station A Team powerlifters qualify for state meet
Treat of the Day: College Station A Team powerlifters qualify for state meet(College Station ISD)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Three College Station A Team powerlifters came out on top at the Special Olympic Regional Powerlifting Meet.

Jeremiah “Mac” Evans, Johan Vazquez, and Tyce Vela recently won first place in their respective division.

Along with walking away with the gold, they now qualify for the state meet on February 17-18 in Austin.

  • Jeremiah “Mac” Evans: Bench Press (160 lbs), Deadlift (220 lbs), Total (380 lbs)
  • Johan Vazquez: Bench Press (105 lbs), Deadlift (192 lbs), Total (297 lbs)
  • Tyce Vela: Bench Press (132 lbs), Deadlift (121 lbs), Total (253 lbs)

These athletes are coached by Devin Henry, Greg Smith and John Norgaard.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chilifest is a two-day music festival in Snook, Texas.
Chilifest announces 2023 concert lineup
Officers found boxes of Newport cigarettes, cans of snuff, balloons presumed to contain...
TDCJ discovers large stash of contraband
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to a plane crash in Harris County.
Texas DPS responding to plane crash along Harris County highway
A high-impact winter storm is expected to sweep across Texas Tuesday
Impactful winter storm set to bring heavy rain, wind to the Brazos Valley
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Veterinarians save Schnauzer
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Veterinarians save Schnauzer
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Veterinarians save Schnauzer
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Veterinarians save Schnauzer
Treat of the Day: Normangee students take part in MLK Day of Service
Treat of the Day: Normangee students take part in MLK Day of Service
Treat of the Day: Normangee students take part in MLK Day of Service
Treat of the Day: Normangee students take part in MLK Day of Service