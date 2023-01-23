Treat of the Day: College Station A Team powerlifters qualify for state meet

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Three College Station A Team powerlifters came out on top at the Special Olympic Regional Powerlifting Meet.

Jeremiah “Mac” Evans, Johan Vazquez, and Tyce Vela recently won first place in their respective division.

Along with walking away with the gold, they now qualify for the state meet on February 17-18 in Austin.

Jeremiah “Mac” Evans: Bench Press (160 lbs), Deadlift (220 lbs), Total (380 lbs)

Johan Vazquez: Bench Press (105 lbs), Deadlift (192 lbs), Total (297 lbs)

Tyce Vela: Bench Press (132 lbs), Deadlift (121 lbs), Total (253 lbs)

These athletes are coached by Devin Henry, Greg Smith and John Norgaard.

