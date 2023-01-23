Tropical Smoothie Cafe making healthy eating breezy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Eating healthy and finding healthy options can be challenging, but Tropical Smoothie Cafe is making it easier. The cafe is in the heat of Aggieland and offers an array of healthy smoothie and food options for everyone to enjoy.

“We are excited to offer an alternative to the traditional fast-food items,” owner Rebecca Cortoreal said.

Every smoothie is made with fresh ingredients like blueberries, bananas and kale. Some of the smoothie options include the Sunrise Sunset, the Mango Magic and the Island Green. Supplements and multivitamins can also be added to all smoothies.

“We get so consumed in the mundane tasks of everyday life, and it’s hard to sneak in those healthy, nutritious veggies and meals that we need,” Cortoreal said. “A smoothie is a great option as an alternative to sneak it in.”

Along with smoothies, there’s an extensive menu of filling food options like the three-cheese chicken quesadilla, the buffalo chicken wrap and the chicken pesto flatbread.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is having a grand opening celebration Friday starting at 7 a.m. The first 50 people to walk into the cafe will receive a VIP card for free 24-ounce smoothies for the year.

“We’re so excited,” Cortoreal said.

There will also be other deals throughout the weekend. All 24-ounce smoothies will be 99 cents Friday, all flatbreads will be $3.99 Saturday and any flatbread, 24-ounce smoothie and a side will be $5 Sunday.

The cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. It’s located at 310 University Drive East in suite 200 in College Station.

You can find more information about Tropical Smoothie cafe and its menu here.

