Witt’s End having massive sale, up to 60% off!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all love a good sale, especially one that can help us revamp our wardrobe.

Witt’s End in College Station has outfits, shoes, and accessories for all year round, plus more.

Owner Karen Witt says right now they are hosting a sale and making room for the Spring collection.

“Our sale now is from 40-60% off on a variety of items, from our shoes, clothing, and accessories.”

Witt’s Ends carries an assortment of name brands ranging from Extra Small to 2X.

“Johnny Was, Lilla P, Queen of Sparkle, Frank Lyman, and 1520″

The boutique also has something for everyone, no matter the price point.

“That is something that I would love everyone to know and feel welcomed here.”

You can see what Witt’s End has on sale by visiting her store on Longmire Drive.

Witt’s End is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

