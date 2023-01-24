A&M Consolidated High School presents “Mamma Mia, The Musical”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School’s Fine Arts Department wants to take you on a musical journey with “Mamma Mia, The Musical.”

The show gives a look into Sophie Sheridan’s life as she prepares for her wedding. One of her biggest tasks is figuring out who her father is.

Her mother, Donna Sheridan, had an affair with three men 20 years ago, and Sophie Sheridan finds their names in Donna Sheridan’s old diary. Afterward, she invites all three men to the wedding to find out which one is her birth father.

For those who’ve seen the original movie, the director Larry Robinson said you can expect to see a lot of similarities.

“You couldn’t tell a difference except for it’s on stage versus the movie, so the music is very similar,” Robinson said. “If you’ve seen it, you’re going to love it.”

Although, there will be some surprises in the show. Robinson said the set has some unexpected components like a rotating feature that displays different areas of the small Greek island where the musical is based.

“It has been really fun thinking it all up,” Robinson said. “It all went down on a napkin at a restaurant and then it came on stage, so it’s been a blast doing it.”

Just like in the original movie, audiences can expect to see strong acting, singing and dancing from the cast. You can meet some of them and learn more about their experience preparing for the show above.

“Mamma Mia, The Musical” starts Thursday and runs until Saturday. It starts at 7 p.m. on all three days. There’s also a 2 p.m. show Saturday.

All performances will be held at the A&M Consolidated High School auditorium at 1801 Harvey Mitchell Parkway South in College Station.

Tickets can be purchased here.

