Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley conducts 2022 annual report

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley strives to find missing children and adults each and every day. In their 2022 Annual Report, studies show that the nonprofit has reached new levels when it comes to spreading the word across the seven counties of the Brazos Valley.

The organization has been a part of the Brazos Valley since 2003. Although for the past two and a half years, the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley has committed to full-time operations. This has led them to expand their mission; providing notification through appropriate channels in all instances of missing children and adults across the Brazos Valley.

Chuck Fleeger, Executive Director of Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley, told KBTX throughout the years, their mission has stayed the same.

“It’s all about making sure a missing person is never forgotten,” said Fleeger. “Everybody matters. Everybody is loved and everybody is missed when that person is not in their life. It’s going to be foreign. You know, a foreign concept to the family and we hope no one ever has to go through that. But, when they do, we want them to know we’ll be there for them and will stand by them. "

Every year the organization conducts a report. For 2022, they found that they opened a total of 55 support cases to assist local law enforcement or families of the missing.

“This total number of support cases represented a 37.5 percent increase in activity from 2021,” said Fleeger. “I don’t think we had a huge increase in missing persons. I think we’re shining a light on an issue that’s always been present in our community. I think when we acknowledge it then we can better address it.”

Each year, Fleeger said their goal is to widen their resources to better help community members and law enforcement in need.

“In 2022, we became the first entity in the State of Texas to use a URL in a Wireless Emergency Alert message associated with an Amber Alert during regional activations in August and in November,” Fleeger said. “These links were clicked over 32,000 times within the first 10 minutes of sending them out. This leads people with the most up-to-date information for the missing person.”

Grimes County Sheriff, Don Sowell, said when dealing with a missing individual its important to get information out as quickly as possible.

“Things go fast across state lines. Many times if someone is missing it could be something worse like a kidnapping,” said Sheriff Sowell. “The need for sources like this is great and will continue to be needed. It’s a phenomenal piece of networking that helps out the positive conclusion to identify someone.”

In 2023, the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley told us they want to increase volunteer opportunities for the citizens of our area. The nonprofit will continue hosting events across the community, as well as training for law enforcement and other responders.

For more information on the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.