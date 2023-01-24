Barker Wins USBWA National Freshman of the Week and SEC Freshman of the Week

Texas A&M freshman Janiah Barker
Texas A&M freshman Janiah Barker(Tyler Shaw)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Janiah Barker was named the Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week on Tuesday, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced.

Barker also earned the SEC Freshman of the Week honor for her impactful return to the court on Sunday versus Georgia. The Marietta, Georgia, native poured in a career-high 24 points while going 10-of-11 from the field, which helped give A&M a 75-73 victory over the Lady Bulldogs.

Barker also hauled in five rebounds with two blocks in just 20 minutes of action. Her presence helped boost A&M to its highest scoring output of the season. Barker became the first SEC freshman to win the national award this season.

Up Next

Texas A&M returns to play on Sunday as it travels to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on Vanderbilt at 12 p.m.

