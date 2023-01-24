Bowl ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas’ at the Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 24, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Warm up your bowling arm and throw a strike at the annual Junior Achievement Bowl-A-Thon.

It’s the major fundraising event for Junior Achievement. The funding allows them to continue their mission of educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs.

On Saturday February 18, team up and head out to Grand Station Entertainment. There are two sessions: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Board Member, John Bush, says you do not have to be a good bowler to participate. “This is just a fun event. We’ll have door prizes, games, trivia competitions, and a costume competition among the teams,” he said.

The theme of this year’s Bowl-A-Thon is “Deep in the Heart of Texas.” “We expect to see a lot of interesting, on-theme costumes this year,” Bush said.

The goal is to raise more than $20-thousand. Sponsorships are available and range in price from $150 to $3,000.

You can register your bowling team or become a sponsor here.

