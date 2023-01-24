Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra aims to inspire children with its annual concert

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra held its annual children’s concert inside Texas A&M’s Rudder Auditorium.

Children in 4th and 5th grade from schools all across the Brazos Valley were invited to watch the live performance. The concert included musical performances, a lesson about the instruments used and a story told through music. There were two performances both lasting around 50 minutes in length.

The annual concert serves as a school field trip that brings in more than 2,000 children. Some children were even able to participate in the concert by bringing instruments on stage and conducting.

“It starts in the summer, we write a curriculum for the teachers and then we send out invitations and the teacher preparation packets in September then we start accepting reservations and we have the concert every January,” Donna Beto, co-chair of the Children Concert and member of Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra said.

Beto said for some children it’s their first time seeing a concert in person.

“It’s at the time in school when they are choosing what instruments they want to play in band or orchestra, so this is a good first experience for them to see which instrument they want to learn,” Beto said.

