College Station to offer hunter safety class

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - To legally hunt in the state of Texas, the Texas Parks & Wildlife requires individuals over the age of nine to complete the Texas Hunter’s Safety Certification Course.

The City of College Station Parks & Recreation Department is offering the course on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gary Halter Nature Center.

The class includes hunting safety, hunting ethics, wildlife conservation and concludes with a test.

Anyone under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a parent.

The day of class, participants must pay an additional $5 in cash to Texas Parks & Wildlife to cover the certificate cost.

The cost is $20 per person and registration ends Jan. 27.

Click here to reserve your spot online or call 979-764-6216.

