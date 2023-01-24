CSPD looking for people connected to criminal mischief report

College Station Police are asking the public for help in identifying people connected to a criminal mischief report.(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying people connected to a criminal mischief report.

CSPD said the incident happened on December 2, 2022, in the Coyote Lot near the Northgate Bar District.

If you recognize any of the people in the photos you are urged to contact College Station Police at (979) 764-3600 and reference case number 2022-009824.

