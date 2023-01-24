Drivers concerned about OSR pavement failures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pavement failures along OSR have raised safety concerns among some drivers.

A trip down OSR can include potholes, craters, or uneven surfaces. According to TxDOT, A 25-mile section of OSR between Sandy Point Road and Madison County had recently undergone reconstruction, which included adding shoulders and replacing seven bridges. Despite the reconstruction and repairs, the roadway remains in bad shape.

OSR is a state roadway and TxDOT is responsible for its construction and maintenance. In a statement to KBTX, TxDOT acknowledged the issues and said in part:

“Although the construction employed extensive soil stabilization methods, a section of the roadway has experienced numerous pavement failures,” Bob Colwell, TxDOT-Bryan District public information officer said.

Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 2, Chuck Konderla has seen the damage firsthand while driving down the road.

“OSR is showing some signs of wear,” Konderla said. “That part of the county, we struggle with county roads. There’s much minerals deposit underneath. It expands, it contracts and I think OSR is seeing that too.”

Konderla said potholes and craters are a hazard to anyone driving on any road.

“You could have people avoiding potholes, going into the other lane, that sort of thing, so it could cause some excitement certainly behind the wheel and potentially put people in a bad situation where they’re not safe in their vehicles,” Konderla said.

Those with concerns should reach out to TxDOT since communication is important in making sure the road is continuously maintained, Konderla said.

“The challenges we’ve had with the weather, with increased heavy vehicle traffic out, they’re gonna see some potholes, they’re gonna see some road shifts and I think an engaged public should always reach out to whoever is responsible for that road and have good communication with them,” Konderla said.

TxDOT’s full statement can be read below.

