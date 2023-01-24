First public meeting held in Wellborn to discuss vision for the growing community

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Residents in the Wellborn community of College Station will get their first opportunity to share their vision for the community’s future.

It’s all part of the Envision Wellborn District Plan update.

Every 10 years, College Station city leaders reevaluate the growth and development in communities across the city.

The existing Wellborn Community Plan was initially adopted in 2013 and was a planning effort under the city’s 2009 Comprehensive Plan.

The planning area was originally located in the southwestern portion of the city and includes much of the remaining historic Wellborn Community. The Wellborn planning area consists of approximately 929 acres and is bound by I&GN Road, Greens Prairie Road West, Royder Road, Barron Cut-Off Road, and Capstone Drive.

Tuesday’s meeting is the first of four in-person opportunities for residents to help city staff update the plan for the anticipated growth and development over the next decade.

City leaders say the goal of the meetings is to rebrand the original plan while creating a cohesive district that reflects the vision of residents while embracing Wellborn’s unique character.

Tuesday’s meeting is in the cafeteria of Wellborn Middle School located at 15510 Royder Road in College Station from 6:30-8 p.m.

Additional meetings are also planned for February 28 and May 30 at Wellborn Middle School.

Residents can also attend a virtual meeting on Tuesday, March 21 from noon-1:30 p.m.

Information on the Wellborn District Plan can be found in the presentation below and on the city’s website.

Related Content City of College Station lauches update to Wellborn Community Plan

An area-wide public meeting to discuss updates to the Wellborn Community Plan will be Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Wellborn Middle School cafeteria.



Children's activities and snacks will be provided.



More information: 👉 https://t.co/rcXgajPPel. pic.twitter.com/dczHFwdheC — College Station (@CityofCS) January 19, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.