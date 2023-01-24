Focus at Four: Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley provides update on jobs in the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas is first when it comes to job creation, according to a new report Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

It found Texas added 650,100 nonfarm jobs over the year which is a 5% jump between December 2021 and December 2022.

“It is no surprise that Texas leads the nation for job creation, adding more jobs in 2022 and growing at a faster rate than any other state,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Freed from the burden of over-taxation and the stranglehold of over-regulation, businesses continue to invest in Texas and the best workforce in America. As a result, more Texans are working than ever before, putting even more Texas families on the path to prosperity. Texas works when Texans work, and in this legislative session, we will continue expanding opportunity and ensuring Texas remains the best state to live, work, build a business, and raise a family.”

Deidra Simmons with Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley joined First News at Four to break down the report. Simmons said our area had a 3.1% unemployment rate as of December 2022. The numbers are compared to an unemployment rate of 3.4% in December 2021.

“You have the health care industry at 81.19% of the jobs in this area. Utility and construction are at 60.2% and the lowest one is leisure hospitality at 41.9%” said Simmons.

Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley is partnering with the City of College Station for a job fair Wednesday, Jan. 25. It’s from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center located at 1000 Eleanor Street in College Station. Organizers say to dress to impress and bring a copy of your resume.

“There will be anywhere from 28 to 32 employers with jobs that are ready to be filled, so we look forward to seeing job seekers at our event,” said Simmons.

For more information on the job fair, contact the Lincoln Recreation Center at 979.764.3779 or parks@cstx.gov.

