Grimes County woman accused of killing neighbor’s livestock

By Rusty Surette
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release comes from the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association:

A Grimes County woman was arrested on third-degree felony charges of criminal mischief for shooting and killing livestock. The accused, 45-year-old Shelly McCoy, was arrested after an investigation led by Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest comes after TSCRA Special Ranger Brent Mast and the local sheriff’s office was called onto the scene to discover numerous cattle had been shot and killed since September 2022.

After Mast and the Grimes County investigators interviewed McCoy, the rancher’s neighbor, they began looking more closely at her and considered her a person of interest.

An arrest warrant was obtained on Jan. 10, and McCoy was taken into custody by the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office where she was charged with one count of Criminal Mischief. This is an ongoing investigation, and more felony charges are expected.

The association and Mast would like to thank Grimes County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Jones and Investigator Nic Malmstrom for their outstanding work and joint effort in this investigation.

MORE INFORMATION

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s special rangers are an elite group of law enforcement officers who have extensive knowledge of the cattle industry. While they primarily investigate cattle theft and other agricultural crimes, they are well-trained in all facets of law enforcement. In all, the association has 30 special rangers stationed throughout Texas and Oklahoma who are commissioned through the Texas Department of Public Safety or Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The special rangers also oversee more than 80 market inspectors who collect data, such as brands and other identifying marks on about 5 million cattle sold at 100 Texas livestock markets each year. That information is entered into the association’s recording and retrieval system, which is a vital tool for law enforcement when investigating theft cases.

For more news releases and information, visit tscra.org.

