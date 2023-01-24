Hot Homes: New subdivision in Snook

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home?

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this subdivision with 9 brand new homes.

Located in the Heart of Snook, the Grand Lake neighborhood is just 10 miles from Kyle Field.

Surrounded by natural beauty, yet close to city life, these New Simple Living Custom Homes keep you connected while getting away from it all.

These homes boast tall ceilings and a bright and open floor plan, seamlessly connecting the kitchen and dining rooms to the large living room, and leading to the sunny backyard.

Prices start at $259-thousand for these 3 and 4 bedroom homes.

You can view the listing for each individual home in the subdivision here.

“Snook’s school district is right in the backyard of this school division, so it is just a wonderful family neighborhood, and so very affordable,” Ruffino said.

For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.

