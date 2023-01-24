Povzner tabbed as SEC Diver of the Week

(KBTX)
By Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Victor Povzner was named SEC Male Diver of the week, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon.

This is Povzner’s second weekly honor of the season after he earned a pair of first-place scores in a dual meet victory over LSU last Saturday. 

Povzner’s performances resulted in him sweeping the springboards against the Tigers. The Toronto, Ontario, native put up a score of 385.95 on the 1-meter and earned the top spot on the 3-meter with an impressive 421.65.

This meet marked the third time the junior has posted the top score on the 1-meter this season and the second time on the 3-meter.

These scores notch his best of the season, outside of the TCU meet that resulted in his first SEC Diver of the Week accolade. 

Povzner and the Aggies return to the pool Friday as they head to Dallas for a dual meet against SMU at 3 p.m. inside the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center.

