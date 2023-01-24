Put your best foot forward and ‘Walk Across Texas’

Walk Across Texas!
Walk Across Texas!
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is helping you put your best foot forward and get active.

Get your friends and family together and Walk Across Texas!

Walk Across Texas! is an eight-week challenge where teams track their physical activity.

Form or join a league at your office, church, school, or community group. Each team may include up to eight team members, all working together towards the goal of 832 miles.

Teams track their progress, whether it’s walking, swimming, cycling, or lifting.

The hope is the challenge will provide a simple to establish a habit of regular physical activity.

The top three teams will be awarded prizes with the top team awarded a spot in the Hall of Fame.

Registration for the Walk Across Texas! challenge ends on February 17.

The challenge runs from February 11-April 7.

Sign up now by creating a Howdy Health account.

