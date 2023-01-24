Reading tutoring offered at Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If your child needs a little extra help with their reading skills, Texas A&M Center for Advanced Literacy Clinic is here to help.

The Texas A&M Center for Advanced Literacy Studies tutoring program is designed to serve school-age children in grades Kindergarten through 8th grade who are in need of intervention to either maintain or build their reading skills.

Skills addressed in tutoring include early reading skills such as phonemic awareness, letter recognition, letter-sound relationships, decoding, and word analysis strategies.

If a student has mastered basic reading skills, the instruction may focus on building oral reading fluency, vocabulary and comprehension skills for both fictional and informational texts.

The Clinic for Advanced Literacy Studies is located in the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center located at 1411 Hensel Street in College Station.

Tutoring sessions occur two days per week for 60 minutes each session (4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday/Thursday or Monday/Wednesday). Each session will run for 12 weeks.

Tuition fees are $200 for the 12-week session. There is no charge to apply. Tuition costs may be waived based on financial eligibility.

Click here for more information.

