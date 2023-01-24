Remembering World War II veteran and long-time Bryan businessman

Remembering Joe Ferreri, World War II Veteran and Bryan resident and builder
Remembering Joe Ferreri, World War II Veteran and Bryan resident and builder(KBTX)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - World War II veteran and long-time Bryan resident and builder, Joe Ferreri died at 103 years old.

His daughter shared the news Monday morning on Facebook.

Ferreri built a high rise in Bryan-College Station in 1980. He told KBTX at the time that it was the pinnacle of his career.

The hotel doors were closed in 2010 after facing financial issues. The building was demolished in 2012.

KBTX also spoke with him after he paid a visit to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans just a few years ago.

This past October, Ferreri celebrated his 103rd birthday with friends, family and loved ones. That day, he received proclamations from the Bryan mayor, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the united states.

No word on where or when services will be held.

