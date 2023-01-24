Texas A&M dining hall holds Lunar New Year celebration with traditional foods

The chefs at Sbisa Dining Hall began preparing months in advance for this event, in order to...
The chefs at Sbisa Dining Hall began preparing months in advance for this event, in order to serve authentic Asian cuisine(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M dining hall was transformed on Monday to provide a Lunar New Year experience for students.

The chefs at Sbisa Dining Hall began preparing months in advance for this event, in order to serve authentic Asian cuisine. This included egg rolls, drunken noodles, Korean tacos and traditional fruit.

“I think the celebration tonight is not just for Asian students. I think it’s for the whole Texas A&M community. We come from different cultures, and different backgrounds and I think everybody is enjoying it tonight,” Ray Soendjaya, the executive chef, said.

The celebration included traditional dances from multiple groups including Soaring Phoenix, a group based out of Houston.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chilifest is a two-day music festival in Snook, Texas.
Chilifest announces 2023 concert lineup
A high-impact winter storm is expected to sweep across Texas Tuesday
Impactful winter storm set to bring heavy rain, wind to the Brazos Valley
Officers found boxes of Newport cigarettes, cans of snuff, balloons presumed to contain...
TDCJ discovers large stash of contraband
Brenham police investigate remains of human fetus found in park
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to a plane crash in Harris County.
Texas DPS responding to plane crash along Harris County highway

Latest News

Bryan Post Office.
Proposed USPS sorting & delivery plan could impact mail delivery across the region
Remembering Joe Ferreri, World War II Veteran and Bryan resident and builder
Remembering World War II veteran and long-time Bryan businessman
Children in 4th and 5th grade from schools all across the Brazos Valley were invited to watch...
KBTX Children Concert
Proposed USPS sorting & delivery plan could impact mail delivery across the region
Proposed USPS sorting & delivery plan could impact mail delivery across the region