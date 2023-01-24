Texas A&M dining hall holds Lunar New Year celebration with traditional foods

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M dining hall was transformed on Monday to provide a Lunar New Year experience for students.

The chefs at Sbisa Dining Hall began preparing months in advance for this event, in order to serve authentic Asian cuisine. This included egg rolls, drunken noodles, Korean tacos and traditional fruit.

“I think the celebration tonight is not just for Asian students. I think it’s for the whole Texas A&M community. We come from different cultures, and different backgrounds and I think everybody is enjoying it tonight,” Ray Soendjaya, the executive chef, said.

The celebration included traditional dances from multiple groups including Soaring Phoenix, a group based out of Houston.

