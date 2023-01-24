Treat of the Day: Brazos County Robotics Team wins Reserve Grand Champion

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Congratulations to our Brazos County Robotics Team.

The team got Reserve Grand Champion at the Fort Worth Livestock Show and 2nd place out of 20 teams.

Each member of the team got a belt buckle, a certificate, a ribbon, $1,500, and brought home the banner for the Club.

Congratulations to Team SaBOTage: Samuel (Sam) Moravec, Sophia Criscione, Andrew Criscione, and John Michael Criscione.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.