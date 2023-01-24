Tyler Santucci named Duke’s defensive coordinator

Texas A&M’s linebackers coach Tyler Santucci is heading to Durham. Santucci was named the...
Texas A&M’s linebackers coach Tyler Santucci is heading to Durham. Santucci was named the defensive coordinator of the Blue Devils on Tuesday.(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s linebackers coach Tyler Santucci is heading to Durham. Santucci was named the defensive coordinator of the Blue Devils on Tuesday.

Santucci would be joining former A&M defensive coordinator and current Blue Devils head coach, Mike Elko. Duke recently parted ways with defensive coordinator Robb Smith.

Santucci worked closely with Coach Elko in 2017, serving as a defensive analyst for a top-15 Notre Dame team that went 10-3. Santucci spent the 2018 season as a defensive analyst at Texas A&M as he joined head coach Jimbo Fisher and former defensive coordinator Mike Elko for their first season in Aggieland. He then went to Wake Forest for a season before returning to Aggieland in 2020 as a linebackers coach. He was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2022 after Elko left to be the head coach at Duke.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details emerge in circumstances surrounding human fetus buried in Brenham park
A high-impact winter storm is expected to sweep across Texas Tuesday
Impactful winter storm set to bring heavy rain, wind to the Brazos Valley
The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by a drunk driver in 2019 has been awarded $69...
Family of Texas A&M student killed by drunk driver awarded $69 million
Bryan Post Office.
Proposed USPS sorting & delivery plan could impact mail delivery across the region
The closures are to allow workers to remove the overhead signs on the highway.
Major detour planned for southbound SH 6 in Bryan Wednesday night

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
Povzner tabbed as SEC Diver of the Week
Focus at Four: Update on jobs in the Brazos Valley
Focus at Four: Update on jobs in the Brazos Valley