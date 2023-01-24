WIND ADVISORY issued for much of the Brazos Valley Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for a majority of the Brazos Valley Tuesday. Sustained (constant) wind speeds are expected between 15 and 30 mph, while gust (occasional) speeds will likely peak between 30mph and 45mph. The following counties are included in this advisory:

• Austin • Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Montgomery • San Jacinto • Trinity • Walker • Waller • Washington

WIND ADVISORY TUESDAY

• Highest wind gust potential: sunrise - early afternoon (ahead of biggest rain / cold front)

• Brisk gusts return by late afternoon, although not as high ("only" 25-30mph)#bcstx pic.twitter.com/hnG8PeTdd4 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) January 23, 2023

WHAT : Wind 15 to 30 mph with occasional gusts up to 45 mph expected

WHERE : The entire Brazos Valley, particularly the central and southern majority of the area

WHEN: Shortly after sunrise until sunset

IMPACTS: Unsecured objects could be blown around, tree limbs could be blown down, a few power outages may result

Forecast wind gusts are expected to blow as high as 30-45mph Tuesday (KBTX)

The strongest wind speeds are expected to blow through the Brazos Valley between sunrise and midday, ahead of a cold front and associated line of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms. Highest wind gusts upwards of 40mph are expected to peak immediately ahead of this boundary moving through between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wind speeds will slow during the afternoon hours, however, gusts 25 to 30 mph will remain possible as a northwest wind takes over, blowing reinforcing chilly air into the area.

