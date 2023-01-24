WIND ADVISORY issued for much of the Brazos Valley Tuesday
Isolated power outages possible as winds gust upwards of 40mph+
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for a majority of the Brazos Valley Tuesday. Sustained (constant) wind speeds are expected between 15 and 30 mph, while gust (occasional) speeds will likely peak between 30mph and 45mph. The following counties are included in this advisory:
• Austin • Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Montgomery • San Jacinto • Trinity • Walker • Waller • Washington
- WHAT: Wind 15 to 30 mph with occasional gusts up to 45 mph expected
- WHERE: The entire Brazos Valley, particularly the central and southern majority of the area
- WHEN: Shortly after sunrise until sunset
- IMPACTS: Unsecured objects could be blown around, tree limbs could be blown down, a few power outages may result
The strongest wind speeds are expected to blow through the Brazos Valley between sunrise and midday, ahead of a cold front and associated line of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms. Highest wind gusts upwards of 40mph are expected to peak immediately ahead of this boundary moving through between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wind speeds will slow during the afternoon hours, however, gusts 25 to 30 mph will remain possible as a northwest wind takes over, blowing reinforcing chilly air into the area.
