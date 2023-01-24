WIND ADVISORY issued for much of the Brazos Valley Tuesday

Isolated power outages possible as winds gust upwards of 40mph+
By Shel Winkley
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for a majority of the Brazos Valley Tuesday. Sustained (constant) wind speeds are expected between 15 and 30 mph, while gust (occasional) speeds will likely peak between 30mph and 45mph. The following counties are included in this advisory:

• Austin • Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Montgomery • San Jacinto • Trinity • Walker • Waller • Washington

  • WHAT: Wind 15 to 30 mph with occasional gusts up to 45 mph expected
  • WHERE: The entire Brazos Valley, particularly the central and southern majority of the area
  • WHEN: Shortly after sunrise until sunset
  • IMPACTS: Unsecured objects could be blown around, tree limbs could be blown down, a few power outages may result
Forecast wind gusts are expected to blow as high as 30-45mph Tuesday
Forecast wind gusts are expected to blow as high as 30-45mph Tuesday(KBTX)

The strongest wind speeds are expected to blow through the Brazos Valley between sunrise and midday, ahead of a cold front and associated line of heavy rain and embedded thunderstorms. Highest wind gusts upwards of 40mph are expected to peak immediately ahead of this boundary moving through between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wind speeds will slow during the afternoon hours, however, gusts 25 to 30 mph will remain possible as a northwest wind takes over, blowing reinforcing chilly air into the area.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chilifest is a two-day music festival in Snook, Texas.
Chilifest announces 2023 concert lineup
A high-impact winter storm is expected to sweep across Texas Tuesday
Impactful winter storm set to bring heavy rain, wind to the Brazos Valley
Officers found boxes of Newport cigarettes, cans of snuff, balloons presumed to contain...
TDCJ discovers large stash of contraband
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to a plane crash in Harris County.
Texas DPS responding to plane crash along Harris County highway
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

Latest News

Wind Advisory issued for majority of the Brazos Valley Tuesday
Wind Advisory issued for majority of the Brazos Valley Tuesday
Monday Night Weather Update 1/23
Monday Night Weather Update 1/23
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley
AANBV
Focus at Four: Unbound BCS fighting human trafficking in the Brazos Valley
Focus at Four: Unbound BCS fighting human trafficking in the Brazos Valley