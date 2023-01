COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Lady Tigers beat Magnolia 47-41 Tuesday night at Tiger Gym. It was Wendy Hines’ team fourth straight win.

Mia Teran led the Lady Tigers with 21 points.

A&M Consolidated will host College Station in The Same Town Showdown on Friday night back at Tiger Gym. Tip off is scheduled for 6:30 pm.

