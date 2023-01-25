A&M Consolidated’s Joey Lightfoot announces he’s UTEP bound

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Next Wednesday begins another signing period for high school student-athletes and A&M Consolidated will have several athletes announcing their future athletic plans.

Tuesday Joey Lightfoot announced that next week he will be signing with UTEP.

Lightfoot said he and his parents felt right at home with the Miner’s coaching staff and the university. He was a two time All District selection with nearly 10 career sacks. Last season he was named the District 11-5A Division I Most Valuable Defensive Lineman.

“They offered me while I was on the visit and it was kind of a no-brainer to be honest,” said Lightfoot Tuesday afternoon. “It was on the last day of the visit at breakfast. We already got to see everything and interact with the coaches. And there was not a lot to think about honestly. My parents and me all felt really great about it. My parents loved the school and the coaches and felt good about leaving me there with them,” added Lightfoot.

Joey said he is going to major in business, but is not ruling out trying his hand at coaching after his playing career wraps up.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.